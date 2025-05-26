US crude oil storage demand surges as traders brace for OPEC+ price war

05.26.2025 By Ricardo Perez -

May 22, 2025 [ reuters ]-U.S. crude oil storage demand has surged in recent weeks to levels similar to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from storage broker The Tank Tiger, as traders brace for a flood of increased supply in coming months from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

 

This month, OPEC+ agreed to accelerate oil output hikes for a second consecutive month in June as the group looks to punish over-producing members. OPEC leaders are also contemplating a similar increase in July, and could bring back as much as 2.2 million barrels-per-day (bpd) of supply to the market by November, Reuters reported earlier.
A secondary objective of the OPEC+ supply hikes is to win back market share from U.S. producers, who ramped up output to record levels in recent years while the OPEC+ was making deep supply cuts.
Brent crude futures slumped last month to a four-year low of $58.40 a barrel on fears the coming surge in OPEC+ supply could coincide with a global economic slowdown stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.
Sliding prices sent a signal to traders to store oil until prices recover, especially as the market structure shows a glut of supply forming next year, said Steven Barsamian, chief operating officer at The Tank Tiger.


